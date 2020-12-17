Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Dec 16: Delta Air Lines Inc is in early talks with governments to add more quarantine-free flights overseas, a company executive said on Tuesday, as the aviation industry turns to such testing-backed programs to revive demand battered by COVID-19.
The US carrier is rolling out two quarantine-free flights this week to Europe, where passengers are required to be tested for the novel coronavirus.
The flights, which are restricted to essential travel to meet government requirements, begin later on Tuesday with a departure from Atlanta to Amsterdam.
"This is the first step," Perry Cantarutti, Delta's senior vice president, alliances and international, told reporters on a call. "Our focus is not just across the Atlantic. I think we'd like to see a similar program across the Pacific," he added.
"It's a combination of certainly identifying the need and then finding an opportunity where you've got government authorities that are willing to have that conversation," he added, without specifying the governments involved in the talks.
Even as COVID-19 vaccinations kick off this week in the United States and Canada, airlines see testing as the fastest way to resume international travel without quarantines since inoculation campaigns take time.
Airlines are on course to lose $157 billion this year and next, their main global body warned in November, in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections and shutdowns afflicting major markets.
Delta's tested flights to Amsterdam are operated with its partner KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM .
Delta will operate tested service to Rome three times a week starting on Saturday.
Countries are also taking steps to facilitate travel with Singapore, allowing a limited number of "high economic value" travelers under a "bubble" arrangement starting in January.
New Zealand agreed on Monday to allow quarantine-free travel with Australia in 2021.
Cantarutti said that after an initial trial period through late January, Delta hoped to leverage data and experience from the flights to help expand those routes to leisure travelers and reach agreements on other destinations.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JICA hands over  PPE to Japan East-West Medical College
Fed joins world central banks fighting climate change
US tech giants face 6 to 10pc fines as EU set rules to curb their power
Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage
Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights
Cathay Pacific sees H2 loss ‘significantly higher’ than H1
Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 183rd branch at Tejgaon
Square Textiles declares 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft