Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 183rd branch at Tejgaon

Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:09 AM
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has opened 183rd branch at Tejgaon of Dhaka on Tuesday. Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest virtually by using digital platform. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony, says a press release.
Members of the Board Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Md. Rafiqul Islam and Md. Amir Uddin PPM were present in the occasion.
Deputy Manging Directors Md. Fazlul Karim, S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari and Md. Mahmudur Rahman were also  present in the occasion.
The ceremony was conducted by Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah and Senior Vice President and Head of PR Jalal Ahmed. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. New branch manager A K M Tawhid thanked the audience.
Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu said in his speech, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. was established not for making profit by doing business but for the welfare of society. He invited all to have the blessings of Islamic banking services in the new branch. He also said, Islamic banking system can boost-up the economy of the country.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured best services for clients.


