Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:09 AM
Home Business

Square Textiles declares 10pc cash dividend

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Square Textiles Ltd. declared cash dividend 10pc to its shareholders for the year ended June 30, 2020 at its 25th Annual General Meeting held under virtual platform on Tuesday, says a press release.   
The AGM was presided over by the Chairman of the Company Tapan Chowdhury.
Ratna Patra, Vice Chairman,  Samuel S Chowdhury, Managing Director; Anjan Chowdhury, Director, Nihad Kabir and S.M. Rezaur Rahman, Independent Director, Shareholders and other high officials were present in the virtual meeting.
The Consolidated Turnover, Gross Profit and Net Profit (After Tax) for the year ended 30 June 2020 were Tk. 1,035 crore, Tk. 74.14 crore and Tk. 5.33 crore respectively.
The company contributed an amount of Tk. 8.15 crore to the National Exchequer.
The Board of Directors appreciates the performance of the officers, staff and workers whose untiring efforts helped to optimize the profit of the Company. The Directors expressed their gratitude and acknowledged with keen interest the co-operation and unflinching support received from various agencies including Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Stock Exchanges, National Board of Revenue and other agencies of the public and private sector.
Shareholders attended the AGM and many of them took part in the discussion regarding company's performance and future expansion.
At the end Mr. Tapan Chowdhury, Chairman expressed their deep appreciation to shareholders for their trust and support to the company's performance.


