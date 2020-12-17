

Digital integration a must for ASEAN post C-19 recovery

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), in collaboration with Huawei Indonesia, held an interactive dialogue among the policymakers, academics, and industry experts on the current state of digital connectivity, challenges, and potentials towards a more digitized ASEAN.

"I look at digital connectivity and transformation as important priorities and cross-cutting issues that affect every sector in the economy. Therefore, it would require a multi-stakeholder approach or response. This also requires participation from stakeholders, including the private sector, like Huawei," said Aladdin D. Rillo.

He stated that ASEAN needs all stakeholders' contributions, from the country, academia to the private sector - including companies like Huawei - to address a number of priorities in the region and ensure that digital transformation is here to stay.

These include improving digital skills, promoting digital data governance, and strengthening cybersecurity. This can be accomplished through two possibilities: sharing data to guide policies and delivering public services, and secondly by providing digital solutions to achieve resilience.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ICT has been playing foundational roles in the fight against the coronavirus and helping ease its adverse impacts. Across the ASEAN region, industries have started to put more confidence that ICT will be a major push to speed up post-pandemic recovery.

The digital transformation strengthens connectivity among ASEAN country members to better use digital technology to sustain and grow business, governments, and societies of 650 million population.

Dr. Dino Patti Djalal, Founder and Chairman of FPCI, said that digital connectivity is becoming more relevant as the COVID-19 pandemic hits the world. Research showed that countries with robust connectivity infrastructure can mitigate up to half of the negative economic impacts resulting from the outbreak.

Sharing similar views with Dino, Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific, believed that leveraging knowledge, technology, and data, digital integration will help synchronize ASEAN member countries' efforts to boost the regional economy and open doors for ASEAN to solidify its place as a true and autonomous economic power in the new global digital economy.

Themed "Towards a more digitalized ASEAN: Shifting Currents, Opportunities, and Challenges in time of Pandemic," the panel featured region's high-level figures including Dr. Rizal Affandi Lukman, Deputy Minister for International Economic Cooperation, Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Odo Manuhutu, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy and Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs.

















