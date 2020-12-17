Video
Asia markets rise on vaccines, signs of US stimulus progress

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, Dec 16: Markets rose in Asia on Wednesday thanks to US stimulus talks, Brexit hopes and Covid-19 vaccine rollouts, but a surge in virus cases and lockdown measures continued to cause a tug-of-war between long-term optimism and near-term pain.
After months of stuttering talks between lawmakers in Washington, there appear to be signs of progress on a new rescue package for the world's top economy as they discuss a bipartisan package.
High-level politicians from both sides remain locked in talks to resolve their differences before the end of the year, when millions of Americans could lose crucial support.
The lawmakers are working on a plan that strips out two contentious issues that had kept Democrats and Republicans from making a deal, while they are also looking to tie any new package in the passage of a so-called omnibus bill to keep the government funded.    -AFP


