BSC recommends 10pc dividend



BSC Managing Director Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, flanked by senior officials of the state-managed- shipping company speaking at a press conference at BSC headquarters in Chattogram on Tuesday.

BSC's operating income was Tk 279.90 crore, while income from other sectors was Tk 42.94 crore. The total income is Tk 322.84 crore. The total expenditure was Tk 245.36 crore. Among this, operating expenditure was Tk 177.73 crore, administrative and financial expenditure was Tk 67.63 crore.

In the FY 2018-19, the total income was Tk 222.98 crore and the expenditure was Tk 185.10 crore. The net profit was Tk 17.51 crore.

BSC Managing Director Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir said this at a press conference at BSC Bhaban on Tuesday on the occasion of its 43rd annual general meeting.

He said the 43rd annual general meeting will be held virtually on December 23 at 11 am.

BSC Director Shafiul Alam, Dr Piyush Dutt, Engr M Yusuf, Secretary Khaled Mahmud, General Manager Ashraful Amin and others were present at the press conference.





















