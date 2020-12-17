Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 1 billion allocated for sugarcane farmers

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Tk 1 billion allocated for sugarcane farmers

Tk 1 billion allocated for sugarcane farmers

The finance ministry has allocated operating loans amounting Tk1 billion for sugarcane farmers in the ongoing financial year 2020-2021 (FY21).
The loan will be disbursed through the sugar mills under the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC).
The allocation was announced in a letter sent to the industry secretary signed by Nuruddin Al Farooq, senior assistant secretary of the finance department (Budget Division II).
The letter said as per proposal made by the industry secretary in the context of BSFIC's sugar mills, sugarcane growers will be given a conditional allocation of Tk1 billion operating loan' from the FY21 budget.
Allotted money cannot be spent on any sector other than sugarcane price of sugarcane growers only. The money allocated will be in line with BSFIC's audited subsidies and trade gaps.
The letter also said Chartered Accountant firm has to audit the detailed account of the allocated money expenditure and send its report to the Finance Department within the next 3 months.
So far, the loans taken / raised against the state guarantee given in favor of BSFIC have to be repaid in time and the information has to be regularly communicated to the Finance Department.
The money allocated will be treated as an 'operating loan' in favor of BSFIC, which will have to be repaid in half-yearly installments at 5 per cent interest over the next 20 years (including a grace period of 5 years). In this regard, BSFIC has to execute a loan agreement with the Finance Department.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JICA hands over  PPE to Japan East-West Medical College
Fed joins world central banks fighting climate change
US tech giants face 6 to 10pc fines as EU set rules to curb their power
Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage
Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights
Cathay Pacific sees H2 loss ‘significantly higher’ than H1
Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 183rd branch at Tejgaon
Square Textiles declares 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft