

Tk 1 billion allocated for sugarcane farmers

The loan will be disbursed through the sugar mills under the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC).

The allocation was announced in a letter sent to the industry secretary signed by Nuruddin Al Farooq, senior assistant secretary of the finance department (Budget Division II).

The letter said as per proposal made by the industry secretary in the context of BSFIC's sugar mills, sugarcane growers will be given a conditional allocation of Tk1 billion operating loan' from the FY21 budget.

Allotted money cannot be spent on any sector other than sugarcane price of sugarcane growers only. The money allocated will be in line with BSFIC's audited subsidies and trade gaps.

The letter also said Chartered Accountant firm has to audit the detailed account of the allocated money expenditure and send its report to the Finance Department within the next 3 months.

So far, the loans taken / raised against the state guarantee given in favor of BSFIC have to be repaid in time and the information has to be regularly communicated to the Finance Department.

The money allocated will be treated as an 'operating loan' in favor of BSFIC, which will have to be repaid in half-yearly installments at 5 per cent interest over the next 20 years (including a grace period of 5 years). In this regard, BSFIC has to execute a loan agreement with the Finance Department.























