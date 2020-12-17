Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan beauty firm under fire over comments on Koreans

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

TOKYO, Dec 16: A major Japanese cosmetics firm faced online boycott calls on Wednesday after its CEO used a racial slur for Koreans, and boasted his firm was "pure Japanese."
DHC's Yoshiaki Yoshida made the comments in a message on the company's website in which he attacked rival Suntory, a major beverage manufacturer that competes with DHC in the health supplement sector.
"For some reason, the models hired for Suntory's commercials are almost all Korean-Japanese. So that's why it seems they're mocked on the Internet as 'Chontory,'" he wrote.
"Chon" is a derogatory term for Koreans in Japan, widely regarded as discriminatory.
Yoshida went on to write that DHC's employees by comparison were all "pure Japanese".
Discrimination against Koreans in Japan goes back decades, against a backdrop of tense ties between Seoul and Tokyo over issues related to wartime history.
The post was published last month but only caught the public's attention this week, causing anger among many Japanese Twitter users, who began using the hashtag "I no longer buy products from discriminatory DHC."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JICA hands over  PPE to Japan East-West Medical College
Fed joins world central banks fighting climate change
US tech giants face 6 to 10pc fines as EU set rules to curb their power
Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage
Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights
Cathay Pacific sees H2 loss ‘significantly higher’ than H1
Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 183rd branch at Tejgaon
Square Textiles declares 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft