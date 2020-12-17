Nagad, GP to drive digital financial inclusion

Nagad, the digital financial service of Bangladesh Post Office, has started the process to bring the users of Grameenphone Limited (GP) under this state-of-the-art innovation.

The initiative will enable the 7.6 crore GP users to efficiently avail the services of Nagad, under an agreement signed between the two entities in this regard recently, says a press release.

Now GP customers can become the clients of Nagad by opening an account dialling *167# from their mobile phone and setting the PIN. For the last few months, GP customers have been availing this innovative service on a trial basis.

Nagad, the fastest growing mobile financial service, launched this technological innovation for the GP users through a virtual event on Victory Day on Wednesday.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the rollout of this joint initiative between Nagad and GP, further speeding up the digital financial inclusion process.

Moreover, GP subscribers can become user of Nagad even if they download the app of Nagad and set a four-digit PIN.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md. Afzal Hossain, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder, Director General of the Bangladesh Postal Department Md. Siraz Uddin, Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad and Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone Limited was present in the event.

From the beginning of Nagad's journey in March 2019, customers have been able to open an account instantly with a selfie and the photo of the NID card through Nagad app under its digital KYC initiative.

For cash-in at least Tk 500 within 24 hours of opening the account, the customer can get chance to become a LAKHPOTI. Besides, GP customers can enjoy some lucrative offers if they recharge their mobiles through Nagad, second-largest digital financial service carrier of Bangladesh.

Commenting on this state-of-the-art technological innovation Minister Mustafa Jabbar said " Using this innovation, common people of Bangladesh will not face any obstacle and will be able to avoid the lengthy procedure to be financially included. This initiative will play a significant role in the overall economic development of the country.

Yasir Azman said: " This agreement shows our firm commitment towards Digital Bangladesh & digital financial inclusion through partnership. We are happy to connect our customers to what matters most to them."

Tanvir A Mishuk said: "…. it will also play a helpful role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This will also usher in a new chapter of the digital revolution in Bangladesh, which will help transform Bangladesh into a middle-income country."















