FDI in Bangladesh drops by 84pc in Jan-June: ILO

The amount of foreign green-field investment in Bangladesh dropped by 84 per cent in January-June of 2020 compared with that in the same period a year before amid the Covid-19 outbreak, according to an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report released on Tuesday.

The ILO report titled 'Asia-Pacific Employment and Social Outlook 2020: Navigating the crisis towards a human-centred future of work' showed that on the whole, the region experienced a decline in foreign greenfield investment in the first half of 2020, at 34 per cent, compared with that in the same period a year before.

It found that the drop was 41 per cent for extraregional FDI, while intraregional FDI dropped by 26 per cent. Of 25 economies for which data are available, only six including Malaysia, Australia, Myanmar, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Cambodia showed an increase in greenfild investment during the same time period.

China, the Maldives, Pakistan, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka reflected the largest decline in greenfield investment, ranging from 84 per cent to 89 per cent, the report showed.

The recent Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) data showed that the amount of proposed local and foreign investments declined by 72.16 per cent or Tk 36,165 crore in July-September of the current fiscal year 2020-21 compared with that in the same period of the FY 2019-2020.

According to the BIDA, foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals plunged by 92.61 per cent or Tk 16,115 crore in the first quarter of FY21 compared with that in the same period a year ago. The ILO report also estimated that the economic backlash of the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out some 81 million jobs in 2020.

The impact of the crisis has been far-reaching with underemployment surging as millions of workers are asked to work reduced hours or no hours at all and overall, working hours in Asia and the Pacific decreased by an estimated 15.2 per cent in the second quarter and by 10.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, relative to pre-crisis levels, the report said.

'Working-hour losses are also influenced by the millions of persons moving outside the labour force or into unemployment as job creation in the region collapsed,' the report reads.

Using available quarterly data, the report provided a preliminary estimate that the regional unemployment rate could increase from 4.4 per cent in 2019 to somewhere between 5.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent in 2020.

Economies in the region are expected to shrink by 2.4 per cent in 2020, which is the first negative economic growth rate seen in the region for decades and a drop of 9 percentage points from the growth rate of 2019 as the continued spread of the virus across the globe and associated economic turmoil weigh heavily on domestic and foreign consumer demand, production, investment and tourism, it said.

With fewer paid hours of work, median incomes are falling and labour income is estimated to have fallen by as much as 10 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region in the first three quarters of 2020, equivalent to a 3 per cent loss in gross domestic product, the ILO said.

Due to the income loss, an additional 22 million to 25 million persons could fall into working poverty, which would push the total number of working poor (living on less than $1.90 a day) in the region to between 94 and 98 million in 2020, the report said.





















