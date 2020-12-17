2 injured in IU officers’ factional clash

KUSHTIA, Dec 16: At least two people were injured in a factional clash between two groups of officers over placing floral wreaths marking the 50th Victory Day at Islamic University in Kushtia on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as Abraham Linkon, an employee of Begum Khaleda Zia Hall and Saleh Akram Akul, a member of IU Assistant Technical Employee Association.

Campus sources said a group of officers led by Abdul Hannan and another group led by Walid Hasan Mukut, Ukil Uddin, Selim and Aziz locked into an altercation over placing floral wreaths wearing shoes at IU Mukta Bangla around 11:00am.

