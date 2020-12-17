Court asks cops to quiz six fraudsters at jail gate

A Dhaka court on Tuesday asked police to interrogate at the jail gate the six arrested fraudsters for copying Oshomapto Attojiboni (The Unfinished Memoirs) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrato Biswas passed the order after hearing on remand plea.

The remanded six fraudsters are press owner Md Nazib Ullah, Md Rafiqul Islam, Md Sanowar Hossain, Md Tofazzol Sheikh, Lal Chan Sheikh and Md Sadek Sheikh.

Lalbagh Police SI Lutfor Rahman, also Investigation Officer (IO) produced the six before the court with a seven-day remand plea each.

Lalbagh police arrested the six fraudsters from Beri Band Area at Shahid Nagar on Monday night. Police recovered publishing materials of Oshomapto Attojiboni.





