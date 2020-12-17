Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Pirating Oshomapto Attojiboni

Court asks cops to quiz six fraudsters at jail gate

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Tuesday asked police to interrogate at the jail gate the six arrested fraudsters for copying Oshomapto Attojiboni (The Unfinished Memoirs)   of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrato Biswas passed the order after hearing on remand plea.
The remanded six fraudsters are press owner Md Nazib Ullah, Md Rafiqul Islam, Md Sanowar Hossain, Md Tofazzol Sheikh, Lal Chan Sheikh and Md Sadek Sheikh.
Lalbagh Police SI Lutfor Rahman, also Investigation Officer (IO) produced the six before the court with a seven-day remand plea each.
Lalbagh police arrested the six fraudsters from Beri Band Area at Shahid Nagar on Monday night. Police recovered publishing materials of Oshomapto Attojiboni.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 injured in IU officers’ factional clash
Court asks cops to quiz six fraudsters at jail gate
Issue to be settled thru talks with alem, ulema: Kamal
Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University forms a human chain
Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Digital University
Under the mask, the next Batman will be black
Solar charge system starts gaining popularity in Rajshahi
Adolescent Clubs doing wonders in creating awareness


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft