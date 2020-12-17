Issue to be settled thru talks with alem, ulema: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said the issue of setting up of Bangabandhu's sculpture will be resolved through discussions as the country's alem and ulema have assured of not staging movement over the matter.

The Minister made the remarks while talking to journalists over the decision of a meeting on Monday night with the country's top alem (Islamic scholars).

Home Minister said the government cannot go beyond the Constitution. "At the same time, the government also does not want to hurt religious sentiments," he said.

Alems of Qawmi madrasa and Hefajat-e-Islam leaders have been opposing the installation of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dholaipar in the capital.

Amid growing opposition from Islamic groups, vandals defaced a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the night of December 4 in Kushtia.

"A fruitful discussion was held with a group of 12 alem, led by Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, at the Home Minister's residence. State Minister for Religious Affairs and the secretary were present in the meeting," he said.

The Minister also informed that on December 5, a group of Islamic scholars sat in a meeting with Maulana Mahmudul Hasan in the chair. They discussed matters to resolve the crisis on installation of the sculpture of Bangabandhu.





