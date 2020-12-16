Video
Subscriber sues Grameenphone for ‘cheating’

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

A subscriber of Grameenphone has filed a case against Grameenphone claiming that the cell phone company 'cheated' him by stealing his personal information. The case was filed with Hatirjheel Police Station under the Digital Security and Telecommunications Act on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Harun-Ur-Rashid told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
On 9 December, Hatirjheel police detained four people, including GP Customer Care Manager Rubel Mahmud Anik for cheating and blackmailing people after stealing information from the Grameenphone database.
The other detainee's are Parvin Akter Nupur, her elder sister Shefali Begum and a travel agency staff Shamsudduha Khan alias Babu. Police said Anik used to collect phone numbers and addresses of rich people and industrialists from the database. Then his associates used to cheat them under the guise of social workers, fund raisers for welfare works, job seekers or try to make love affair. Sometimes they recorded the calls and blackmailed people.
In a statement, Grameenphone said, "Grameenphone maintains the strictest data protection policies and systems. We have learned from media that one GP franchise employee (GPCF) is under police investigation in connection with alleged fraudulent activities."



