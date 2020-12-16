Video
Home Back Page

Rape, Assault Of Noakhali Woman

Charges pressed against 14

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent 

NOAKHALI, Dec 15: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) here submitted charge sheet against 14 people, including prime accused Delwar Hossain over rape and assault of a woman at Begumganj in the district.
Besides, arrested accused Rahmat Ullah and Main Uddin Shahed were acquitted from the two cases filed over the incident. Of these, the charge sheet of rape case is 332 pages and the charge sheet of rape case is 100 pages.
Of the 14 accused, four are still absconding. Md Iqbal, Special Superintendent of PBI Chattogram Division Police, confirmed this at a press conference on Tuesday. The charge sheet was submitted to the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Utpal Chowdhury.  Police are trying to arrest the four absconding accused, Md Iqbal said.
Miscreants assaulted the housewife after stripping her off in her house at Ekhlaspur under Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district on September 2.
They also filmed the assault in a mobile phone and circulated it on the social media that sparked national outcry.  The victim filed two cases 33 days after the incident accusing nine people on October 4.
One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the other under the Pornography Control Act.
The accused are Delwar Hossain Delu, Jamal Uddin, Nur Hossain Badal, Abdur Rahim, Mohammad Ali, Samsuddin Sumon, Irfil Hossain Mia, Main Uddin Saju, Nur Hossain Russell, Anwar Hossain Sohag, Abdur Rob Chowdhury, Mostafizur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman and Moazzem Hossain Sohag.
The victim's ex-husband came to her father's house in Jayakrishnapur village of Eklashpur union to meet her on the night of September 2. Spotting him entering her house, local drug dealer Delwar gathered some men and proceeded to force his way into the victim's house.
When she turned down their advances, the men started assaulting her and undressing her, accusing her of taking part in extra-marital affairs.
The accused also captured video footage of the incident and posted it on social media, which quickly went viral and caused uproar in the district and across the country.
Ten out of the 14 men were arrested and subsequently handed over to the PBI for further investigation.


