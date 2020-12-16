Bride among 7 drown in  trawler capsize

Noakhali, Dec 15: Seven people, including three children and a bride, drowned after a trawler carrying a bridal party capsized in the Meghna river in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as bride Taslima Begum, 21; Afrin Akhter Lamia, 2; Lili Akhter, 8; Asma Begum, 19; Hosneara Begum Rupa 5; Rahena Begum, 30; and Nurjahan, 65. They were residents of Badarpur, Nasirpur and Purba Azimnagar villages under Hatiya upazila.

Quoting groom Sharif Hossain, Md Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Hatiya Police Station, said the trawler sank in the river near Tangkirkhal-Ghasiarchar area around 3:30pm due to strong current.

The incident happened when the bridal party was returning to Kalatali village of Bhola's Monpura upazila from Purba Azimnagar village under Chanandi union of Hatiya upazila after the wedding ceremony.

On information, river police and coastguard members rushed to the spot and recovered seven bodies including bride Taslima.

However, 40-45 people including groom Sharif Hossain managed to swim ashore, said the police official. Nearly 30-35 people remain missing as the trawler was carrying 80-85 passengers, said Ekram Hossain, inspector of Hatiya river police camp.









