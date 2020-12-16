Video
Home Back Page

Jordan’s RMG sector to hire over 12,000 workers from BD

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday Jordan's readymade garments (RMG) sector will recruit over 12,000 skilled workers from Bangladesh in one year.  
"This is a good opportunity opening for us," Dr Momen said, adding that this recruitment will be processed only through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL), a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.  
One of the employers in Jordan met officials at Bangladesh embassy there and his team will visit Bangladesh soon.  
They have requested Bangladesh to allow recruitment of skilled workers who do not have passports, and facilitate providing the selected workers with passports in the shortest possible time.
Officials said they will do their best in processing and facilitating passports and other requirements for sending the workers in shortest possible time.  Bangladesh is one of the largest exporters of readymade garment products in the world.  
A number of Bangladeshi RMG workers are already working in Jordan's readymade garment sector.
Earlier this months, Bangladesh Ambassador to Jordan Nahida Sobhan visited the largest garments factory in Jordan and assured the Bangladeshi workers of Classic Fashion Apparels that the Embassy would always stand by them to ensure their rights and welfare.


