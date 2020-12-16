Six clubs complete player registration Tuesday

Six more clubs including Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Saif Sporting Club, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, Chattogram Abahani and Mohammedan Sporting Club have completed player transfer and registration process for the football season 2020-21on Tuesday.

The player transfer and registration window opened on the first of November.

Earlier, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club became the first club to complete the process as they submitted their player list to the BFF Secretariat on Saturday. On Monday, three more clubs joined the Sheikh Jamal in the list completing their processes. The three clubs are Bashundhara Kings, Bangladesh Police Football Club and Uttar Baridhara Club. With them, a total of four clubs wrapped up their player transfer and registration tasks.









