Mushfiqur fined for his on field misdemeanor to Nasum

Beximco Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim was fined 25 percent of his match fees for breach of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Code of Conduct in the first Qualifier match against Fortune Barishal in Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Mushfiqur was found guilty of showing an insulting gesture towards a teammate Nasum Ahmed during the match which constitutes to a Level 1 offense, according to BCB Code of Conduct.

In addition to the sanction imposed, one demerit point has been added to the player's disciplinary record.

Dhaka won the match eventually by nine runs to move to the second Qualifier but Mushfiqur's rude behavior to his junior teammate sparked widespread criticism.

Mushfiqur, also the former Bangladesh captain, appeared to punch and throw the ball to Nasum on two occasions during that match. -BSS





