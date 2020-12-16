Video
Shakib to miss Bangabandhu T20 final for family emergency

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup as he left the country on Tuesday for the USA to be with his ailing father-in-law.
Shakib Al Hasan was playing for Gemcon Khulna which beat tournament's most consistent side Gazi Group Chattogram in the first Qualifier to seal the final in first attempt.
The all-rounder scored 28 runs and took a wicket for Gemcon Khulna in that match and indicated to hit back in the form, following his poor form throughout the group stage.
Khulna however scheduled to play the final on Friday against the winners of the second qualifier between Beximco Dhaka and Gazi Group Chattogram, played on Tuesday.
Khulna manager Nafees Iqbal said that they respect Shakib's decision to leave the team to be with family.
"Shakib had to leave (the team) last (Monday) night. His father-in-law has been ill for a long time," Nafees Iqbal said on Tuesday.
"He only got to know yesterday that his father-in-law is in a critical condition and shared with me. Wo do believe family always comes first and Gemcon Khulna always gives preference to this. So we had no issue in letting him leave."
He went on to say: "We shared it with our team owners. We have no objections. Shakib left the team hotel last night, and his flight to the US is tonight."
The premier all-rounder of the world had returned to competitive cricket through the Bangabandhu T20 Cup last month following one year's ban from all forms of cricket, imposed by the ICC due to his failure to report a corrupt approach from a bookie.
Shakib scored 125 runs and took six wickets in 10 matches he played in the tournament.     -BSS


