

Int'l cricket resumes at Dhaka in January with Windies tour

West Indians will arrive in the capital on January 10 and will stay in quarantine for a week. During their staying they will be allowed to practice internally maintaining bio security issue.

Though there's a rule of mandatory quarantine after arriving from abroad, but BCB communicated with concerned authorities to be soft for their Caribbean guests for the sack of Country's cricket. A delegation team of West Indies visited Dhaka to examine BCB's health security plan amidst pandemic situation. They were satisfied with BCB's plan and confirmed the fixtures on mutual consent.

Guests however, will play a 50-over warm-up match on January 18 at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Pratisthan (BKSP) Ground, Savar ahead of the ODI series commencing from January 20. The following one-dayers are slated for January 22 and January 25. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Staidum, Mirpur will host initial two white ball matches and the ultimate match will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

ZACS also will be the venue of the 1st longer version game of the two-match series between February 03 and 07 before which visitors will play a 4-day warm-up match at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. The ultimate battle of the tour will be staged in Dhaka from February 11 to February 15.

Bangladesh had been out of action since March 2019 due to upsurge of Covid-19 in the country. All the domestic and international fixtures were postponed.

Tigers' were supposed to take up again with their tour to Sri Lanka in September this year, which postponed for three occasions for quarantine spat. Bangladesh however, organised couple of proxy domestic events with festive look to bring cricket in the country after stoppage by the outbreak.





