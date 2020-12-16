Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs       Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate      
Home Sports

Int'l cricket resumes at Dhaka in January with Windies tour

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

Int'l cricket resumes at Dhaka in January with Windies tour

Int'l cricket resumes at Dhaka in January with Windies tour

West Indies cricket team confirmed their arrival in Bangladesh to play three ODIs followed by two Test matches. Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the itinerary of the tour officially on Tuesday.
West Indians will arrive in the capital on January 10 and will stay in quarantine for a week. During their staying they will be allowed to practice internally maintaining bio security issue.
Though there's a rule of mandatory quarantine after arriving from abroad, but BCB communicated with concerned authorities to be soft for their Caribbean guests for the sack of Country's cricket. A delegation team of West Indies visited Dhaka to examine BCB's health security plan amidst pandemic situation. They were satisfied with BCB's plan and confirmed the fixtures on mutual consent.
Guests however, will play a 50-over warm-up match on January 18 at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Pratisthan (BKSP) Ground, Savar ahead of the ODI series commencing from January 20. The following one-dayers are slated for January 22 and January 25. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Staidum, Mirpur will host initial two white ball matches and the ultimate match will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
ZACS also will be the venue of the 1st longer version game of the two-match series between February 03 and 07 before which visitors will play a 4-day warm-up match at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. The ultimate battle of the tour will be staged in Dhaka from February 11 to February 15.
Bangladesh had been out of action since March 2019 due to upsurge of Covid-19 in the country. All the domestic and international fixtures were postponed.
Tigers' were supposed to take up again with their tour to Sri Lanka in September this year, which postponed for three occasions for quarantine spat. Bangladesh however, organised couple of proxy domestic events with festive look to bring cricket in the country after stoppage by the outbreak.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies at 73
Six clubs complete player registration Tuesday
Mushfiqur fined for his on field misdemeanor to Nasum
Shakib to miss Bangabandhu T20 final for family emergency
Int'l cricket resumes at Dhaka in January with Windies tour
BFF to build new gym on its premises
Chattogram berth in final demolishing Dhaka by 7 wickets
Even at his twilight Mashrafe remains by far the best


Latest News
Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs
Reception to freedom fighters in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
One in 4 people globally may not get virus vaccines until 2022
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
ADB approves grant to improve Bangladesh’s business competitiveness
4 critically injured as two trucks collide in Sirajganj
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sculpture: Controversy, conspiracy and our progress
Bride among 7 drown in Meghna boat capsize
Huge tailback on Bangabandhu Bridge
Ulemas meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
Bangladesh records 40 deaths in Covid-19 in 24 hrs, 1,877 infected
Bangladesh a land of pious, not fanatics, says PM
Alems won't stage movement over Bangabandhu sculpture: Minister
Azam Chowdhury, Shayan Rahman reelected to lead LOAB
PM Hasina to address nation at 7.30pm
HC cancels gallantry awards of Bangabandhu's four fugitive killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft