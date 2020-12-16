Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs       Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate      
Home Sports

BFF to build new gym on its premises

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Sports Reporter

BFF to build new gym on its premises

BFF to build new gym on its premises

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has taken an initiative to build its own gymnasium on the BFF Premises, as said federation president Kazi M Salahuddin on Tuesday. The cost is esteemed Taka more than one crore.  
Primarily the gymnasium was planned to be set-up on the ground floor of the federation in Motijheel. But, BFF boss said on Tuesday that they had planned to utilise part of the federation lawn for that purpose.
He said, "We have seen equipments for the gymnasium and we designed a few structures by the architects for the gymnasium. We measured up the area today to ensure that enough space is left for the lawn as well. (Indicating at the measured space in the lawn) The gym will be build here as we do not have enough space inside BFF House."
Salahuddin said that they would need Taka more than one crore for building the gymnasium. He said, "More than Taka one crore will be spend for the gymnasium. It will be build for the sake of football. It will not be like a hotel gym, cricket gym or hockey gym. It will be for football only. If we order it within five to seven days, it would take almost three months to complete the building of gymnasium.
BFF president said that the gym will be open for all male and female booters including of the clubs.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies at 73
Six clubs complete player registration Tuesday
Mushfiqur fined for his on field misdemeanor to Nasum
Shakib to miss Bangabandhu T20 final for family emergency
Int'l cricket resumes at Dhaka in January with Windies tour
BFF to build new gym on its premises
Chattogram berth in final demolishing Dhaka by 7 wickets
Even at his twilight Mashrafe remains by far the best


Latest News
Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs
Reception to freedom fighters in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
One in 4 people globally may not get virus vaccines until 2022
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
ADB approves grant to improve Bangladesh’s business competitiveness
4 critically injured as two trucks collide in Sirajganj
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sculpture: Controversy, conspiracy and our progress
Bride among 7 drown in Meghna boat capsize
Huge tailback on Bangabandhu Bridge
Ulemas meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
Bangladesh records 40 deaths in Covid-19 in 24 hrs, 1,877 infected
Bangladesh a land of pious, not fanatics, says PM
Alems won't stage movement over Bangabandhu sculpture: Minister
Azam Chowdhury, Shayan Rahman reelected to lead LOAB
PM Hasina to address nation at 7.30pm
HC cancels gallantry awards of Bangabandhu's four fugitive killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft