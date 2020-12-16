

BFF to build new gym on its premises

Primarily the gymnasium was planned to be set-up on the ground floor of the federation in Motijheel. But, BFF boss said on Tuesday that they had planned to utilise part of the federation lawn for that purpose.

He said, "We have seen equipments for the gymnasium and we designed a few structures by the architects for the gymnasium. We measured up the area today to ensure that enough space is left for the lawn as well. (Indicating at the measured space in the lawn) The gym will be build here as we do not have enough space inside BFF House."

Salahuddin said that they would need Taka more than one crore for building the gymnasium. He said, "More than Taka one crore will be spend for the gymnasium. It will be build for the sake of football. It will not be like a hotel gym, cricket gym or hockey gym. It will be for football only. If we order it within five to seven days, it would take almost three months to complete the building of gymnasium.

BFF president said that the gym will be open for all male and female booters including of the clubs.







