Chattogram berth in final demolishing Dhaka by 7 wickets



Players of Gazi Group Chattogram celebrating the fall of a wicket of Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 (Qualifier 2) match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Dhaka elected to bat first without altering the winning combination and were wrapped up at 116. BDs possibly paid for their unnecessary costly experiment. They demoted the regular and worthy opener Naim Sheikh at three to promote middle order batsman Muktar Ali as opening partner of another guinea pig Sabbir Rahman. All three experimental positions failed as Dhaka lost their top three cheaply. Muktar, Sabbir and Naim scored 11, 7 and 12 runs respectively.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (25), regular performers Yasir Ali Rabbi (24) and Al-Amin Jr. (25) got starts but none of them were able to exceed even the 30-marks. Another consistent batter Akbar Ali had gone for two runs. All the batsmen of Dhaka were in hurry to return dugout as six of them went with less than seven runs. Nasum Ahmed and Shafiqul Islam among Dhaka batters departed but with golden ducks.

The leading wicket taker of the event Mustafizur Rahman was the main destroyer with the ball. The fizz hauled three wickets allowing 32 runs. Mustafiz thereby, bagged 21 wickets in the event so far. Shoriful Islam took two wickets, who thereby became the 4th leading wicket takers with 14 hunts. Besides, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Saikat, Rakibul Hasan and Nahidul Islam shared one wicket apiece.

Chasing below par target, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das, the mightiest opening partner in the event, were slow but steady though Soumya fall few inches short to the popping crease as direct throw from Akbar Ali displaced the bells from the stumps. Soumya cut down for 27 runs. GGCs were at 44 for one at that juncture of the game.

Liton and skipper Mithun took the radar of the match from then and stood 65 runs' 2nd wicket stand to take the team close to the victory but at the 11th hour both the set batsmen lost their temperament. Liton missed his fifty for 10 runs while Mithun got out at 34. Liton, by 40 runs on Tuesday, steadied his top position on the leading scorers' list. He bagged 370 accumulated runs from 9 innings. Shamsur Rahman and Mosaddek remained unbeaten with nine and two runs respectively as GGCs reached the winning post of 117 losing three wickets with five balls to spare.

Mustafizur Rahman named the Man of the Match for the brilliant spell of three for 32.







