Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:29 PM
Sports

Even at his twilight Mashrafe remains by far the best

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

At the twilight of his career, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza remained as lethal as he was in his heydays, something which he proved during the first Qualifier Game against mighty Gazi Group Chattogram.
Playing for Gemcon Khulna, who roped in him through a lottery, he claimed his maiden five-for and single-handedly crushed the most consistent team to help his side move to the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup at first attempt.
Mashrafe ended with 5-35 and till date he took seven wickets in just three matches, proving that he has enough firepower still to be a match winner of his side.
Khulna head coach Mizanur Rahman Babul however explained what made Mashrafe so lethal even at the age of 37.
"So far in the tournament, I have found that bowlers' change of pace is much more effective than natural bowling. It is really effective for which most of the pacers are going for a change of pace. Success is guaranteed if the bowlers can execute it well," Babul said.
"Mashrafe is more experienced and he can make a natural change of pace with the new ball. He can deliver leg cutters, off cutters. He is also passionate and always wants to thrive and I think with this experience, Mashrafe took five wickets yesterday."
Babul said they are lucky to have Mashrafe in the lottery even though some questioned whether the pacer could be as effective as he was at his prime.
"His inclusion benefitted us in many ways. We are lucky to have him in the lottery. He is experienced and he utilized his experience in a shrewd way for the team's cause," he added.     -BSS


