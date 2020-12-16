Boko Haram claims kidnapping in apparent turn in conflict

KANKARA, Dec 15: Boko Haram on Tuesday claimed the abduction of hundreds of students in northwestern Nigeria, in what would be its first attack in the region since it launched a jihadist uprising more than a decade ago.

Boko Haram and its rival, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) group, have until now waged an insurgency in the northeast of the country and neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, said late Monday that the abductors "have made contacts with the government."

"Talks are ongoing to ensure their safety and return to their respective families," he said on Twitter.

The number of missing students remains unclear. Military spokesman General John Enenche spokesman told Channels TV on Monday that 333 pupils were unaccounted for after heavily armed gunmen raided the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in the town of Kankara.

The attack on Friday was initially blamed on so-called bandits -- criminal groups in the unstable region who often carry out kidnappings.

The army said over the weekend that it had located the hideout of the "bandits" and a military operation was under way.

Boko Haram's involvement, if confirmed, would change the narrative. The government did not immediately react to the claim. -AFP