Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs       Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate      
Home Foreign News

‘Democracy prevailed’

Says Biden after Electoral College confirms his win

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

‘Democracy prevailed’

‘Democracy prevailed’

WILMINGTON, Dec 15: President-elect Joe Biden delivered a forceful rebuke on Monday to President Donald Trump's attacks on the legitimacy of his victory, hours after winning the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.
"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed," Biden said in a prime-time speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. "Now it's time to turn the page, as we've done throughout our history - to unite, to heal."
Monday's vote, typically a formality, assumed outsized significance in light of Trump's extraordinary effort to subvert the process due to what he has falsely alleged was widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.
California, the most-populous U.S. state, put Biden over the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College when its 55 electors unanimously cast ballots for him and his running mate, Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris - the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to become vice president-elect - will be sworn in on Jan. 20.
In a roughly 13-minute speech, Biden, the Democratic former vice president, called for unity while voicing confidence that the country's democratic institutions had held in the face of Trump's attempts to reverse the election outcome.
"The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago," Biden said. "We now know that not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame."
Biden emphasized that Trump and his allies filed "dozens and dozens" of legal challenges to the vote totals without success, including a Texas lawsuit that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate four states' results. The court, including three Trump appointees, rejected the bid with no dissents last week.
He also noted that his 306-232 margin in the Electoral College was the same as Trump's 2016 victory, which the Republican described as a "landslide."
Under a complicated system dating back to the 1780s, a candidate becomes U.S. president not by winning the popular vote but through the Electoral College system, which allots electoral votes to the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on congressional representation.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boko Haram claims kidnapping in apparent turn in conflict
‘Opposition misleading farmers’
US begins C-19 vaccinations as its death toll passes 300,000
Putin greets Biden
‘Democracy prevailed’
Malaysia ministers wear PPE in parliament, opposition walks out
US starts vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown
India farmers hold day-long hunger strike as protests intensify


Latest News
Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs
Reception to freedom fighters in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
One in 4 people globally may not get virus vaccines until 2022
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
ADB approves grant to improve Bangladesh’s business competitiveness
4 critically injured as two trucks collide in Sirajganj
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sculpture: Controversy, conspiracy and our progress
Bride among 7 drown in Meghna boat capsize
Huge tailback on Bangabandhu Bridge
Ulemas meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
Bangladesh records 40 deaths in Covid-19 in 24 hrs, 1,877 infected
Bangladesh a land of pious, not fanatics, says PM
Alems won't stage movement over Bangabandhu sculpture: Minister
Azam Chowdhury, Shayan Rahman reelected to lead LOAB
PM Hasina to address nation at 7.30pm
HC cancels gallantry awards of Bangabandhu's four fugitive killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft