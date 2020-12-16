

Uphold the spirit and triumph of Victory Day



It is also a day for acknowledging the help and sacrifices of the friendly countries, particularly India because without their help victory would have been much longer to achieve. However this very occasion is also a time for introspection whether the goals, for which the blood of the martyrs was shed, have been achieved.



Certainly, we have many things to be proud of. Even amid this unprecedented time we have proved that our country has immense potential. The Economist has listed Bangladesh as the 9th strongest economy in its report on the financial strength of 66 emerging economies in the wake of the Covid-19 fallout. The country's per-capita income is expected to be $ 2064 in FY-2019-20.



The total GDP is estimated to be $ 310 billion during the same period while exports would grow $ 40.53 billion. The RMG sector has blossomed, opening up employment opportunities for millions of women and we are now a major contender in the global order of apparels.



Furthermore, we have become a role model of development as many of the mega development projects like Padma Bridge, Rampal Power plant, Matarbari port; Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Metro rail, Elevated Expressway; Mass and bus Rapid Transit etc. are in pipeline.



Most importantly, we have achieved self-sufficiency in food while ironically we had once been taunted as a 'bottomless basket'. Capitalising land and labour, we have defeated poverty. The benefits of education have reached all corners and because of the rapidity of digitalisation, we now live in a connected society that has opened up multifarious avenues for the development of the country.



However, the country's reality is not all too rosy as yet; we are yet to materialise the dream of our martyrs. Our moral bankruptcy has become extremely prevalent in this current egalitarian society. This pandemic crisis has revealed the worst scenario of our society which was veiled for long. Grafts in every sector has pointed out that we have forgotten the real spirit of the 1971. Immoral syndicates are vandalising our morality and a section of our people have turned violent and intolerant. Women are still marginalized, gender-based violence is soaring up, rape has become an epidemic, corruption has become a new normal and communal harmony is still a far cry.



However, on this auspicious occasion we should vow that we must continue fighting all evils for our future victories. To fulfil the dreams of the martyrs of 1971 and those of our own - we must remain persistent in our efforts and resolute in the face of the many challenges that are presently at hand - and of those to come. We must remember that it is our test for patriotism and we must uphold the spirit of the martyrs.



