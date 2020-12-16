Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

We need to be bookworm

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir
We need to be cognitive in order to remove all kinds of chaoses and to establish peace in our society as well as on earth.We can gain cognition only when we are in touch with book and bookworms.We need to be better person for installing  a better society. We can spread goodness towards society when we are good to society.

Undoubtedly, In order to be sage there is no substitute but reading book. Even book can be the best friend ever. Actually each book contains different flavour. It fluctuates our emotion and passion, sometimes causes of crying and sometimes it makes us laugh as well as it teaches us to cope up with all types of situation before facing realistically.

We need more good practice in our society for making sure establishment peace in our society. To practice good in our society we should apply our good knowledge by learning from book and after that we can get what type of society we want.That's why we should encourage our children to read more books from the very early age.

Anower Shadat Roni
University of Dhaka



