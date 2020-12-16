

50 Years of independence: Achievements and expectations



Under the strong leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, we got our cherished freedom. Independence is the greatest achievement of a nation. The greatest achievement we have ever had is the freedom and we have gained it through so many sacrifices. There were some special motives behind the liberation war:

1. To break the shackles of subjugation and establish a democratic independent state free from exploitation. 2. To ensure basic human rights 3. To build a non-communal Bangladesh. 4. To ensure social and economic security for all citizens. 5 To ensure freedom of speech, freedom of the media and human rights. 6. To build a non-discriminatory society.



We have achieved a lot though the desired goal in social and economic field has not been achieved yet. Most of the dreams with which the Bangalees took part in the liberation war have been fulfilled today and there is little left. The progress was stopped by killing the man under whose great leadership we got freedom. Repeated military coups, assassinations and bloodshed, anti-liberation conspiracy have severely hampered the post independence development.



According to Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, in some cases, Bangladesh has had surprising success. The biggest achievement of the last 49 years has been the transition from a least developed country to a developing country. Bangladesh has shown tremendous success in the three areas of per capita income, human resources index and economic index. Bangladesh is continuing its efforts to become a middle income country by 2021 and a developed country by 2041.



Bangladesh has shown great success in the field of agriculture, education, health and poverty reduction with the goal of sustainable development in mind. There has been huge economic development within 49 years in this country since its independence. Our country has achieved the highest accretive GDP growth in the last few years and is now being considered as 'role model of development''. Bangladesh has already achieved a revolution in the field of infrastructure.



Already a revolution has taken place in IT sector and Bangladesh is moving towards digitalization. Now a lot of work can be performed online at home. Union Information Service Centres (UISC) have been set up in 4500 plus union Parishads. All the Upazilas of the country have been brought under internet connectivity through the world's largest national web portal. The government of Bangladesh has brought a radical change in the field of education. The enrolment rate in primary schools has jumped from 61 per cent in 1990 to 97.7 per cent at present. The current literacy rate in the country is 74.4 per cent.



Remarkable changes are also seen in the health sector. Community clinics have been set up to reach quality healthcare at the remote areas. Maternal and infant mortality rate has dropped largely. Infant mortality has dropped from 149 in 1990 to only 53 at present.



Bangladesh has managed to achieve comprehensive food security. For the last few years rice production has increased to 5 million metric tonnes. The country has recorded in the field of foreign remittance. Currently 8.6 million Bangladeshis are working in 157 countries. According to the World Bank, Bangladesh is the eighth top remittance earner in 2019 (18.34 billion US dollars). Bangladesh's participation in UN peace keeping mission is also remarkable. Bangladesh ranks top among the 120 plus countries participating in UN peace mission.



In some cases, Bangladesh has enviable success, such as ability to deal with natural disaster, self-sufficiency in food, modernization of land management, dealing with recession, settlement of maritime disputes, and payment of freedom fighter allowance. According to a report of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh's per capita GDP in 2020 will be 1888 US dollars and that of India will be 1877 US dollars.



For the first time, the government is going to set up a food processing industrial city to ensure fair prices for farmer's production. This industrial city is to be set up on 50 acres of land in the northern city of Thakurgaon. The prime minister said, the government has taken initiative to create skilled manpower with the idea of the fourth industrial revolution. It is clear that the number of extremely poor people in Bangladesh has decreased a lot.



Bangladesh is not lagging behind in other sectors either. UNCTAD's survey shows that Bangladesh is the top country in ship recycling and the global percentage is 54.7. Bangladesh is moving ahead in export sector and Bangladeshi medicines are being exported to 148 countries of the world. Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing countries in the energy sector. 1 lakh 37 thousand people have been employed in the renewable energy sector of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is the fifth largest employer in the solar power sector in the world.



However, despite so many successes, some of the negative aspects are tarnishing the image of Bangladesh. Incidents of violence against women are constantly happening in the country. According to a recent survey 40 per cent of women are directly or indirectly abused. 30 per cent of women with disabilities are victim of physical abuse. In 2019, 1413 women were raped and from January to June 2020, 601 women were raped. Corruption is another obstacle to Bangladesh's progress. If corruption was checked, Bangladesh would be much more prosperous. Loan defaulters put extreme pressure on the economy. River grabbing, land grabbing and reservoir filling are also the obstacles to development.



A survey shows that road accidents waste an average of 1.5 per cent of Bangladesh's GDP per year amounting to about 5000 crore taka. Not only that, it takes away the lives of many people and 55000 people died in road accidents in the last 15 years. Another major challenge for Bangladesh is tackling pollution. In 2019, 74000 people died due to air pollution related diseases in Bangladesh.



In the days ahead, Bangladesh will have to face some big challenges. They are: corruption, population growth, unemployment, dealing with the economic pressure caused by the corona epidemic, repatriating the Rohingyas, tackling extremism and sectarianism, keeping price of goods within the purchasing power of the common people and drug addiction. There is no reason to think that all the objectives and dreams behind our liberation war will be fulfilled overnight. However, if the country is governed with the sense of patriotism, honesty and the spirit of liberation war, our dream will be true within short time.

The writer is assistant professor, BAF Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment





