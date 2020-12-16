

A new victory in the month of victory



The dogs barked, but the caravan moved on and reached the destination in the Month of Victory (December) in 2020. Neither the annoying dog-barks nor the unrelenting onslaught of corona contagion could put a stop to the inevitable. The longest road-rail bridge on the continent of Asia and the 25th longest in the world has come into existence in the ordinary course of events. The dream has been fulfilled at such a time when the whole nation is celebrating its 50thVictory Day.



The birth of the Padma Bridge is wonderfully synchronous with the celebration of the 50thVictory Day and the 100th birth anniversary of the Greatest Bengali Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This is sure a victory within many victories.



It was really a long-cherished dream of the people of riverine Bangladesh to build a gigantic bridge on the mighty river Padma to connect the capital with the southern part of the country. The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also dreamt of a number of multipurpose bridges in the country during his term in office, but he could not fulfil the dream for obvious reasons. Later, the building of Bangabandhu Bridge alias Jamuna Bridge and the public utilities created by it necessitated building the Padma Bridge. And the onus was on the worthy daughter of the worthy father.



No sooner had the mega project of the 'Padma Multipurpose Bridge' begun, people experienced a major stumbling block as the donor consortium-the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency, and Islamic Development Bank quite preposterously withdrew themselves from financing the project. And all these were due to alleged charges of corruption conspiracy which later proved completely baseless and the trial resulted in an acquittal at an Ontario Superior Court.



All this happened because Sheikh Hasina did not accept this national ignominy lying down and vehemently resented World Bank's highhanded manner and big-brotherly attitude. She rose to the occasion and gave voice to the domineering outlook of the donor consortium. To her utter disappointment with their holier-than-thou attitude, Sheikh Hasina took up the challenge. She took back the credit application and declared against the beggar mentality and urged her people to stand on their own two feet. And there were planted the seeds of our self-confidence which has finally given birth to today's Padma Bridge.



The new bridge on being fully functional by mid-2021 is expected to bolster the economy of the country by directly connecting the capital to twenty-one southern districts through roads and railways. This will help strengthen the trade and commerce of the country's southern-western part increasing the possibility of opening fresh industries and change the fate of 40 million people of the southwest region in particular and 170 million in the country in general.



Apart from that, the bridge will further improve regional trade and collaboration along the Asian highway No. 1 and the Trans-Asian Railway Network. The much longed for bridge is sure going to be a gateway to our economic aspirations and will encourage the pursuit of inclusive growth for Bangladesh.



Much to the delight of the nation on this 50th Day of Bangladesh's Victory, the most challenging construction project in the country's history has been materialized. The magnificent bridge standing on the mighty river Padma is a symbol of the nation's pride and joy and the sign of our self-confidence, progress and prosperity.

Dr Rashid Askari is writer, columnist,

fictionist, translator, media personality and the former vice chancellor of Kushtia Islamic University, Bangladesh













