

BD celebrates 50th Victory Day



This year the government decided to curtail most open year programmes including the Victory Day Parade due to the raging pandemic which has surged its infections taking more tolls with the advent of winter.



To achieve the victory the Freedom Fighters with the active support of the people had to fight one of the most violent wars of the 20th century. The war witnessed large-scale atrocities, the exodus of 10 million refugees to neighbouring India and the killing of 3 million people by the Pakistani armed forces. Some 200,000 women also had to sacrifice their sanctity to the marauders.



The Victory Day this year has enriched Mujib Borsho, the year from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021, scheduled to mark the 100 birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The most of the slated events for the Mujib Borsho celebrations were also put off as the Covid-19 started invading the country in early March this year.



On this auspicious day the younger generation should know that the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 was conducted by Bangladesh government in exile in India, formed by the senior leaders of Awami League (AL) as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was kidnapped by Pakistani junta from Bangladesh soon after he had declared independence on March 26, 1971 and was detained in a prison in Pakistan.



The provisional government in exile was formed in the town of Mujibnagar (formerly Baidyanathtala). Its capital in exile was Calcutta (Kolkata), the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal and the former capital of British India. It was formed on April 17, 1971. It included the first cabinet of Bangladesh; the nascent Bangladeshi diplomatic corps; the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh; the Mukti Bahini including paramilitary and guerrilla forces; and the Independent Bangladesh Radio.



The government took oaths at a mango orchard near the site of the Battle of Plassey, in which the British defeated Sirajuddowla, the last independent Nawab of Bengal in 1757. Bangabandu was the virtual or nominal President, Syed Nazrul Islam - Vice President, Tajuddin Ahmed - Prime Minister, Colonel M. A. G. Osmani - Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Mukti Bahini, Captain Mansur Ali - Finance Minister, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Qamaruzzaman - Home Minister, Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad later replaced by Abdus Samad Azad - Foreign Minister. Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad was removed from the post after connection with West Pakistan was discovered. Nurul Islam was Planning Commission Head.



As the Pakistani forces surrendered in Dhaka, Pakistan was compelled to release Bangabandhu, who returned to the country via London and Delhi on January 10, 1972. Bangabandhu took the responsibility of the victorious government to reconstruct the war ravaged country and a highly confident people.



But the conspiracy which began within the Bangladesh exile government by a particular leader Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, continued in independent Bangladesh. As a result AL was pushed out to the opposition for 26 years, following the tragic assassination of Bangabandhu with most family members on August 15, 1975 by a section of misguided army officials. Out of the 26 years, AL was out of power at stretch for 21 years until 1996, followed by one more term in the opposition in the parliament between 2001 and 2006.



Anyway the party which snatched freedom from Pakistani yoke in 1971 celebrated the silver jubilee of 25 years of independence in 1996, months after forming the government following the election victory. As part of the celebrations the Bangladesh Bank issued a 10 Taka note with an overprint commemorating Victory Day's Silver Jubilee.



The party is also lucky to celebrate the 50th Victory Day today being in the government.

The day came just after five days of fixing the final span of the 41-span 6.15km - long huge bridge on the mighty Padma River. With the main structure of the double-deck bridge with the provisions for a duel gauge railway line in the lower deck and vehicular traffic in the upper deck, the mega project has been completed to the tune of 82 percent. The bridge is expected to be fully operational by mid 2022.

The 50th Victory Day comes at a moment when Bangladesh has many things and achievements to boast. The construction of the dream bridge was funded by the government after Wold Bank and others, mostly Asian lenders decline to finance the mega project on corruption charges, which however, could not be proved as it was not true. The Tk 30,193-crore bridge when be open for use, the south-western regions of the country including the Mongla Port would be connected with the capital Dhaka and the country's hitherto biggest port city of Chattogram. It will be one of the major transport corridors linking Bangladesh with India, Nepal and Bhutan besides enhancing regional trade and collaboration along the Asian Highway and the Trans-Asian Railway Network.



Ahead of the 50th Victory Day the country has also attained some spectacular achievements. Once labelled as the bottom less bread basket, the country now has surplus food productions of more than 35 million toned, annual exports worth $40 billion, inward remittances of over $20 billion from its some 10 million expatriate workers. The Foreign Exchange reserve has also crossed $40 billion mark. The country which endured a 12 hours of electricity supply disruption every day just 10 years ago now has adequate power for uninterrupted transmission. So far 92 percent of its people have power connections. The country has earned many laurels for the country's economy and its leadership from home and abroad.



Couple of days ahead of the 50th Victory Day the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has decided to launch an international prize in the field of 'creative economy' in the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Starting November 2021, the dollar 50 thousand award will be given away once in two years for global economic initiatives of the youth. According to UNESCO, the international award will create a knowledge-sharing mechanism by capturing, celebrating and communicating best practice in the development of creative entrepreneurship.



On the other hand the AL government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina successfully brought the leading Pakistani collaborators of 1971 to justice and until 2015 executed six of them, sending few to prisons with orders to languish until their natural death. The International Crimes Tribunal formed to prosecute the collaborators for their war crimes in 1971, is still in action trying some more for appropriate punishment.



Before the start of the war crimes, the AL government also hanged five of the 12 killers of Bangabandhu in 2010. Another was hanged very recently after being captured in West Bengal. Rest are on the run and one or two of them have reportedly died.



All these achievements have qualified the country, its people and the government to celebrate the fiftieth Victory Day with pomp and grandeur, but the pandemic has dampened the national encouragement.



After being beaten by Mukti Bahini (Freedom Fighters) in guerrilla warfare in all sectors, Pakistani forces lost stamina and were cordoned from all sides. Pakistani high commands thought that Indian forces were involved in guerrilla warfare in guise of Mukti Bahini. So they planned to engage Indian forces in its fronts in West Pakistan and accordingly Pakistan Airlines Force pre-emptively bombed a spot in north-western India on December 3, 1971. In retaliation India declared war against Pakistan.



In Eastern front (Bangladesh) Bangladesh-India allied launched three dimensional offensive crippling Pakistan Army totally by early December 16, 1971.



The Commanding Officer of the Pakistani forces General AAK Niazi surrendered with his forces to the allied forces, headed by Indian armed forces at the Ramna Race Course now Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.



General Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender that enabled the surrender of the Pakistan Eastern Command in the Bangladesh Liberation War, and marked the end of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in the Eastern Theatre.



Niazi and Aurora, Joint Commander of Indian and Bangladesh Forces, signed the instrument amid thousands of cheering crowds at the Race Course. Air Commodore A. K. Khandker, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, and Lieutenant General J F R Jacob of the Indian Eastern Command, acted as witnesses to the surrender. Also present were Vice-Admiral Mohammad Shariff, commander of the Pakistani Naval Eastern Command and Air Vice-Marshal Patrick D. Callaghan of the Pakistan Air Force's Eastern Air Force Command, who signed the agreement.



On this day the nation will take a fresh oath to lead the country to economic and political prosperity through peaceful means with concerted effort of all entities including the ruling and the opposition parties.

Nizam Ahmed is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer





