Highest C-19 deaths in 3 months

With the deaths of 40 more people from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the country has witnessed the

highest daily deaths from the deadly virus in the last three months.

With the latest figure, the number of total fatalities rose to 7,129, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country recorded 40 deaths from the virus on September 21 while 43 deaths on September 15.

On June 30, the health authorities reported the highest ever 64 deaths in a day.

The coronavirus positive cases have reached 494,209 as 1,877 people tested positive during the same period. The positivity rate of the virus infection stands at 9.85 per cent.

A total of 19,054 samples were tested at 140 laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Of the 40 deceased, 26 were men while 14 women. Twenty-four of them died in Dhaka Division, 10 in Chittagong, two each in Rangpur and Mymensingh, and one each in Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

Among the victims, 39 died at different hospitals and one at home. As many as 2,884 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 426,729. The release also said the recovery rate stands at 86.35 per cent while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Over 72.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.62 million have died globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.









