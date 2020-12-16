Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs       Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate      
Home Front Page

Highest C-19 deaths in 3 months

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 40 more people from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the country has witnessed the
highest daily deaths from the deadly virus in the last three months.
With the latest figure, the number of total fatalities rose to 7,129, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country recorded 40 deaths from the virus on September 21 while 43 deaths on September 15.
On June 30, the health authorities reported the highest ever 64 deaths in a  day.
The coronavirus positive cases have reached 494,209 as 1,877 people tested positive during the same period. The positivity rate of the virus infection stands at 9.85 per cent.  
A total of 19,054 samples were tested at 140 laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours, the release said.
Of the 40 deceased, 26 were men while 14 women. Twenty-four of them died in Dhaka Division, 10 in Chittagong, two each in Rangpur and Mymensingh, and one each in Khulna and Sylhet divisions.
Among the victims, 39 died at different hospitals and one at home. As many as 2,884 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 426,729. The release also said the recovery rate stands at 86.35 per cent while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.
Meanwhile, the country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Over 72.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.62 million have died globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accord on water sharing of 7 rivers but Teesta to be signed
coronavirus update bangladesh
Highest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Revoke awards to Bangabandhu killers
Defeated forces of ’71 want to mislead Muslims: PM
HC suspends FF gallantry awards of four Bangabandhu killers
Nation celebrates 50th Victory Day today
Arthritis drug may help Covid patients recover: Study


Latest News
Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs
Reception to freedom fighters in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
One in 4 people globally may not get virus vaccines until 2022
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
ADB approves grant to improve Bangladesh’s business competitiveness
4 critically injured as two trucks collide in Sirajganj
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sculpture: Controversy, conspiracy and our progress
Bride among 7 drown in Meghna boat capsize
Huge tailback on Bangabandhu Bridge
Ulemas meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
Bangladesh records 40 deaths in Covid-19 in 24 hrs, 1,877 infected
Bangladesh a land of pious, not fanatics, says PM
Alems won't stage movement over Bangabandhu sculpture: Minister
Azam Chowdhury, Shayan Rahman reelected to lead LOAB
PM Hasina to address nation at 7.30pm
HC cancels gallantry awards of Bangabandhu's four fugitive killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft