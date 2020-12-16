Revoke awards to Bangabandhu killers

Academics, politicians, and cultural activists who along with civil and military bureaucrats conspired to assassinate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are increasingly coming under legal and public scrutiny.

Conscious sections of the different strata of the society have been raising the demand that the gallantry awards, honorary awards, academic degrees and other privileges enjoyed by the killers and conspirators be scrapped.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen's recent statement about the possibility of bringing back one of the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on August 15, 1975 has received huge attention.

The Foreign Minister expressed his optimism that government will be able to bring back a killer of Bangabandhu from the USA and execute the court verdict against him within the time period of Mujib Barsha, the centenary celebration of the birthday of the Father of the Nation.

While the statement has come as piece of good news but, hot on the heels of his remark, many have raised a question why the army personnel, academics and politicians are still enjoying gallantry and honorary

awards despite committing crimes including killing of Bangabandhu and his family and betraying the cause and spirit of the Liberation War?.

In response to a query in respect of army personnel's involvement in killing Bangabandhu, Senior Journalist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury told The Daily Observer over phone that military and honorary awards of those who committed the brutal killing of Bangabandhu and those who supported the act must be revoked. Expressing dismay, he said that the picture of the main mastermind of Bangabandhu killing General Zia is still being displayed by the side of Bangabandu's in many places including Bangabhaban, the President's official residence.

He has added that a section of our intellectual class conferred the title of 'martyr' (Shaheed) on the chief military conspirator who is involved in the killing of the Father of the Nation. Such vested quarters tried to make him the national hero.

"In order to root out the poisonous weed of conspiracy, the trial of and punishment for only the hired killers are not enough. A thorough investigation must be conducted to unearth the plotters behind Bangabandhu's assassination and they will have to be unmasked before the eyes of the world," he said.

On November 19, 2009, the Supreme Court upheld a High Court verdict, confirming capital punishment for 12 people for killing the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on August 15, 1975. Six of the killers are still absconding.

The six fugitives are: Col (dismissed) Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haque Dalim, Maj (retd) Noor Chowdhury, Maj (retd) Rashed Chowdhury, Capt Abdul Majed and Risaldar Moslehuddin Khan.

Five of the convicts -- Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, and Mohiuddin Ahmed -- were executed on January 27, 2010. The other killer, Aziz Pasha, died in Zimbabwe in 2001.

Major Shariful Haque Dalim, one of the killers of Bangabandhu, was awarded Bir Uttam because of his contribution to the Liberation War, in 1971. In Bangladesh, there are four gallantry awards for the Armed Forces - Bir Sreshtho (given to them who laid down their lives), Bir Uttom , Bir Bikram and Bir Protik.

President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh and former Vice- President of Dhaka University Central Students Union Mujahidul Islam Selim said that there are two categories of army people who got involved in the Liberation War in accordance with the way they participated.

One is incidental. In this category are those who got involved as the events unfolded, without having any trust in the spirit of the Liberation War. And because of that they had killed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In another category are those who moved ideologically. They had trust in the leadership of Bangabandhu and simultaneously belief in the spirit of the Liberation War, he said.

"Those who killed Bangabandhu must be brought to justice and their gallantry awards should be rescinded as they do not deserve those because of their betrayal with the nation and the country as well. But this is not the main issue. The fundamental issue is to uncover the national and international conspirators who plotted such a conspiracy to kill Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added

He also suggested that a high level committee must be formed to unearth the conspiracy as early as possible and that will expose many names which we do not know till now.

He also demanded to expose the role of the secret groups, who plotted the conspiracy to kill Bangabandhu, and all the documents should be made public.

Noted Security Analyst Brig Gen ( retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said that this is a sensitive and controversial issue as well. There is no doubt that they did the worst possible crime and it is an unforgivable crime, but their contribution to the Liberation War is also a fact. "So I think, this is a complex and different chapter. We should be careful to deal with such an issue before making any conclusion," he said.

However, veteran Journalist and a Bangladesh Liberation War researcher Afsan Chowdhury, thinks that the two issues are not connected and they belong to two different spaces and timelines.

"The 1971 war is one of history and it ended. We are now independent and free nation. Who did what is on record. If there is any problem with that recording, it will become a matter for historians. I am sure the army office has all the facts on them and will know the matter more than we civilian historians do," he said.

But the issue of withdrawing and cancelling the gallantry awards for acts committed after the war is another matter, he noted. Elaborating, he also added that the authorities may decide to punish him in the way they think they can or should. That's not for historians of 1971 to speculate on. "It's for the legal specialists and such other experts to decide on what can be done or not done," he suggested.

Abir Ahad, a freedom fighter and Chairman of Ekattorer Muktijudha Sanshad, said that those who killed Father of the Nation, also killed the spirit of the Liberation War so their awards must be revoked.

"Maybe, they had contributed to the Liberation War, but later they violated our constitution and failed to carry the spirit of the war in their hearts; therefore, they are no more eligible to enjoy this status," he said.

Referring to the constitution, he also pointed out that all the army personnel are supposed to protect the country's president, its governance and its people but ignoring all the norms and values of a state constitution they committed such crimes, he added.

We strongly urge Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as daughter of Bangabandhu, to take the steps to revoke such awards given to army men who later got derailed. It must be decided as early as possible to set an example.

Noted historian Prof Muntasir Mamun said that such a call is not new. Earlier we had raised this issue and strongly demanded to cancel such awards but no action was taken, rather many criminals were awarded, he regretted.

We have experienced that a major political party despite having criminal records, is entitled to continue its political activities. "It is so unfortunate that despite committing such crimes, it can have such power to freely enjoy political rights," he said.







