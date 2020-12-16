Nation celebrates 50th Victory Day today



National Memorial at Savar. FILE PHOTO

Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women on December 16 in 1971.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyred of Liberation War.

Besides, PM Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday evening addressed the nation on the occasion of 50th Victory Day of the country.

Different government offices, socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the nation's glorious victory over the Pakistani occupation force. However, all the programmes this year will be celebrated following the health guidelines due to the global pandemic Covid-19.

The celebration of the Victory Day this year has a different dimension as the day is set to be celebrated in the 'Mujib Year' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 2020-March 2021 just ahead of the country's golden jubilee of independence to be celebrated in 2021.

The day is a public holiday and the government has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the day at the national level including a 31-gun salute, placing of wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country, decorating city streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons, and enlightenment of important buildings and establishments, roads and street islands at night.

National dailies have published special supplements on the occasion while Bangladesh Postal Department has released memorial postal stamps to mark the day.

The state-owned and private televisions and radios are broadcasting special programmes highlighting the Liberation War.

Wreaths will be placed at National Memorial at Savar at dawn and at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi 32 No. Road in the capital.

Bangladesh missions abroad will celebrate the day through various programmes.

To mark the day, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the Victory Day.

The national flag and party flag will be hoisted atop the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and offices of all organizational units of the party across the country at dawn.

The programme includes placing of wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar at 9:00am and paying of homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at 10:00am.

Leaders and activists of the party will place wreaths at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 9:30am. Doa and milad mahfil will also be held on the occasion.

AL central working committee members Azizus Samad Azad Don and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim will join the programme at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

A discussion will be held at 3:30pm at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue marking the Victory Day.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina will address the discussion through a videoconferencing.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged the leaders and workers of the party and its associate bodies to celebrate the Victory Day with due respect following the central programme.

He also called upon all to follow the health guidelines properly during the celebration of the day.

On March 7 of 1971, Bangabandhu effectively declared the country's independence in a mammoth public rally at Ramna Racecourse ground, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka city.

UNESCO recognized Bangabandhu's historic March 7th Speech as a part of the world's documentary heritage in 2017.

On October 30 in 2017, the UNESCO announced the prestigious acknowledgement of one of the world's most glorious speeches.

The speech inspired the Bengali nation in their quest for freedom and energized freedom-loving people for freeing the country through War of Liberation.







The nation is set to celebrate its 50th Victory Day today across the country as the country achieved its liberty from the Pakistani colonial rule on the day 49 years back after a nine-month-long bloody struggle.Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women on December 16 in 1971.President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyred of Liberation War.Besides, PM Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday evening addressed the nation on the occasion of 50th Victory Day of the country.Different government offices, socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the nation's glorious victory over the Pakistani occupation force. However, all the programmes this year will be celebrated following the health guidelines due to the global pandemic Covid-19.The celebration of the Victory Day this year has a different dimension as the day is set to be celebrated in the 'Mujib Year' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 2020-March 2021 just ahead of the country's golden jubilee of independence to be celebrated in 2021.The day is a public holiday and the government has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the day at the national level including a 31-gun salute, placing of wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country, decorating city streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons, and enlightenment of important buildings and establishments, roads and street islands at night.National dailies have published special supplements on the occasion while Bangladesh Postal Department has released memorial postal stamps to mark the day.The state-owned and private televisions and radios are broadcasting special programmes highlighting the Liberation War.Wreaths will be placed at National Memorial at Savar at dawn and at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi 32 No. Road in the capital.Bangladesh missions abroad will celebrate the day through various programmes.To mark the day, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the Victory Day.The national flag and party flag will be hoisted atop the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and offices of all organizational units of the party across the country at dawn.The programme includes placing of wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar at 9:00am and paying of homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at 10:00am.Leaders and activists of the party will place wreaths at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 9:30am. Doa and milad mahfil will also be held on the occasion.AL central working committee members Azizus Samad Azad Don and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim will join the programme at Tungipara in Gopalganj.A discussion will be held at 3:30pm at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue marking the Victory Day.Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina will address the discussion through a videoconferencing.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged the leaders and workers of the party and its associate bodies to celebrate the Victory Day with due respect following the central programme.He also called upon all to follow the health guidelines properly during the celebration of the day.On March 7 of 1971, Bangabandhu effectively declared the country's independence in a mammoth public rally at Ramna Racecourse ground, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka city.UNESCO recognized Bangabandhu's historic March 7th Speech as a part of the world's documentary heritage in 2017.On October 30 in 2017, the UNESCO announced the prestigious acknowledgement of one of the world's most glorious speeches.The speech inspired the Bengali nation in their quest for freedom and energized freedom-loving people for freeing the country through War of Liberation.