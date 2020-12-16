PS cannot be centre of assassination plots

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Tuesday said police stations could not be the centre of any assassination plot. "Police stations will work to ensure peace and lives of people. Although there are many complaints about police stations, we are working on those," IGP said.

He was speaking at an event to introduce state-of-the-art operational gear (tactical belt) at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in Dhaka. The main idea of the tactical belt is 'hands-free policing'. This will speed up the work of police.

The six-chamber tactical belt will have a pistol, handcuffs, extra magazines, expandable baton, water pot, torch light and wireless. In this regard, IGP said that in the developed world, the police do not use heavy weapons in their routine duty.

"First it will be used by the Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan police, starting tomorrow," he said. Around 7,000 belts will be distributed in DMP and 3,000 in CMP today.

"Gradually, it will be introduced in all police units across the country. This will enable members of the police to perform their duties without any inconvenience," he said.

"The addition of new gear will move the wireless to the belt. Police members will be able to use wireless with a microphone attached to the shoulder," IGP said.



