WB to finance $800m for new project to mitigate air pollution

After successful implementation of Clean Air and Sustainable Environment (CASE) project with a cost of Tk802 crore to improve air quality and safe mobility in Dhaka, World Bank (WB) has agreed to finance another project involving around US$ 800 million.

WB will finance the project titled 'Bangladesh Environmental Sustainable Transformation (BEST) Project' as a grant of soft loan that has to be paid off in 40 years, according to the World Bank (WB) and Department of Environment (DoE) sources.

The DoE authority has already started working on preparing the draft of the BEST Project for forwarding it to the Planning Commission to place it before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting.

It will be sent to the commission soon, the sources said.

Iqbal Ahmed, a Senior Environmental Specialist of the WB, told this correspondent that the WB had agreed to finance the project after successful implementation of the CASE project.

The WB will support new BEST project taken for 'pollution control' to mitigate environmental pollutions.

Under the CASE project, the authorities worked for developing monitoring issues and building capacity and under the BEST project, the authorities will work to mitigate the pollution across the country including Dhaka city, he added.

However, the environment experts have demanded that the 'Pollution Control' BEST project must be designed efficiently as air pollution is one of the major environmental problems around the world including Bangladesh.

It should be mitigated properly so that people can live safely.

According to the WB and DoE sources, after the green signal from the World Bank, the authority has started designing the new BEST project with USD 800 million support from the WB.

Earlier, the WB supported the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) providing same supports of Tk 800 crore in implementing the CASE project.

The ministry along with three other partners implemented the project. Its other components were DoE, two city corporations of Dhaka and the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) to act on air pollution particularly to improve air quality and safe mobility in Dhaka through the implementation of demonstration initiatives in urban transport and brick making.

Of the total budget of Tk. 802 crore of the CASE projects, the MOEFCC and DOE received Tk. 284 crore, the two city corporations of Dhaka got Tk. 463 crore, and the DTCA got Tk. 55 crore. The 10-year long CASE project was implemented from August 2009 to June 2019.

CASE's former Project Director of DoE Munjurul Hannan Khan said the project was designed to enhance institutional capacity of the department to address air pollution with a vision of decreasing in particulate emissions by 20 to 30 percent and reducing GHG emissions by 15 to 20 percent in every brick kiln adopting a cleaner technology by its end and strengthening of legal regime to curb air pollution.

At the same time, it was also targeted to improved traffic flow in project intervention locations leading to a 10 percent increase in vehicular traffic.

He mentioned that a total of 16 continuous air monitoring station (CAMS) were established in major cities include Dhaka, Savar, Narayangonj, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Narsingdi, Chattogram, Cumilla, Sylhet, Rangpur, Barishal, Rajshahi and Khulna under the project.

In addition, 15 more mobile air monitoring stations (AMS) were also established in 15 districts. All air monitoring stations are connected with central system and DoE publishes Air Quality Index (AQI) on a daily basis through its website.

He said DoE officials were trained to carry out air pollution control, mobile court and enforcement drives, and provide guidance about reduction of air pollution.

Air pollution sources were identified through analytical research and it's now easy to take action in this regard.

Modern laboratory facilities were established at DoE Head Office to examine and monitor all sorts of pollution. It has enhanced capacity of DoE to take action against any pollution, he said.

New building for DoE was constructed to provide good working environment. Data storage and management facilities were also established at the DoE.

With the support of the project, legal regime on air pollution control was also strengthened by revising the Brick Burning Act, revision of emission standards for key polluting industries and development of Clean Air Act, he added.







