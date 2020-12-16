EWU commemorates Martyred Intellectuals

East West University (EWU) authorities on Monday commemorated those intellectuals who were killed systematically by the Pakistan occupation forces and their local collaborators at the fag-end of the country's Liberation War in 1971 .

Marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Monday, the university organised a webinar.

Speakers at the function, expressed their profound respect to the martyred Intellectuals for their supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

Chief Adviser of EWU and a former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin conducted the function.

Former Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, drama personality Ferdousi Mazumder, freedom fighter M Siraz Uddin Miah and the children of martyred intellectuals - Dr Meghna Guhathakurata, Prof Dr Ziauddin Ahmed (from USA), Shawan Mahmud, Asif Munier, Roquaiya Hasina Neely, and Zaheed Reza Noor (from USA) were present at the event.