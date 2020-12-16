

Journo Montu’s death anniv today

Montu was a former News Editor of the 'Daily Sangbad'.

He was killed in a road accident on December 3, 1989. A truck owned by Bangladesh Beverage Industries Limited (BBIL) had run over Mozammel Hossain in front of Ananda Bhaban in Dhaka's Kakrail. He died on December 16 in the same year while undergoing treatment.

His family members requested to all to pray for the departed soul.







Today (Wednesday) is the 31st death anniversary of noted journalist, litterateur and cultural activist Mozammel Hossain Montu.Montu was a former News Editor of the 'Daily Sangbad'.He was killed in a road accident on December 3, 1989. A truck owned by Bangladesh Beverage Industries Limited (BBIL) had run over Mozammel Hossain in front of Ananda Bhaban in Dhaka's Kakrail. He died on December 16 in the same year while undergoing treatment.His family members requested to all to pray for the departed soul.