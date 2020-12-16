Video
City News

‘Kids in dried fish sector face risks’

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Observer Desk

Children engaged in the dried fish processing industry of Bangladesh are engaged in 100% risky work in direct sunlight. Many of them are victims of sexual harassment and wage inequality, according to a study.
A research report by the University of Chittagong under Winrock International's Climb project on child labor in Bangladesh's Dried Fish Sector (DFS) was released on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital Dhaka.
Advocate Salma Ali, President of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Council was present as the chief guest at the workshop organized on the occasion.
A research team of 8 teachers from the Department of Economics, Sociology and Law of Chittagong University in collaboration with SUIT, a non-government organization in Chittagong, conducted a study on the socio-economic condition and working environment of children working in the dried fish sector in Cox's Bazar Sadar and Maheshkhari Upazila.
According to the research report, 53 percent of the children engaged in the dried fish processing industry work in the sun for 5 hours daily. The study, presented by Professor Mohammad Noor Nabi of the Department of Economics at Chittagong University, found that 74 per cent of children carry 10 kg, 6 per cent carry 5 kg mass and 53 per cent worked with sharp instruments.
The speakers demanded immediate action of the government in this regard, noting that the dried fish sector is not included in the list of hazardous jobs for children yet.
International Labor Organization (ILO)'s NPC Syeda Munira Sultana, National Child Labor Welfare Council member ZM Kamrul Islam, Joint Inspector General of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, Director of the Department of Labor Md. GiasUddin, Incidin Bangladesh's executive director Masud Ali, Winrock International's Climb Project Director AHM Zaman Khan, and head of the university research team Mohammad A. Hossain, spoke.




