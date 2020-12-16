Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs       Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate      
Home City News

Bir Shreshtho Mostafa Kamal's birthday today

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Bir Shreshtho Mostafa Kamal's birthday today

Bir Shreshtho Mostafa Kamal's birthday today

Today is the 73rd birthday of Bir Shreshtho Mostafa Kamal. The day will be celebrated in Bhola, his home district.
Shaheed Mostafa Kamal was a Sepoy in Pakistan army prior to the liberation war in 1971. He was born on this day in 1947 at Hajipur village in Daulatikhan upazila in the district. He left Pakistan army and joined the Great War of our liberation in 1971 inspired by Bangabandhu's 7th March historic speech.
On 18 April in 1971, Muhammad Mostafa Kamal was killed in a defensive battle against the Pakistan Army at Daruin village in Brahmanbaria district. He sacrificed his life for his fellow freedom fighters, who were able to escape the battle for his bravery. That is why he was awarded the highest recognition of bravery of Bangladesh Bir Sreshtho.
Discussion and Doa Mahfil will be arranged on the occasion on Wednesday.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EWU commemorates Martyred Intellectuals
Benazir Ahmed speaking at the inauguration event of the new operational gear
Journo Montu’s death anniv today
‘Kids in dried fish sector face risks’
BNP should thank PM for Padma Bridge: Info Minister
Bir Shreshtho Mostafa Kamal's birthday today
Death anniv
Bangladesh Digital University authorities pay homage


Latest News
Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs
Reception to freedom fighters in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
One in 4 people globally may not get virus vaccines until 2022
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
ADB approves grant to improve Bangladesh’s business competitiveness
4 critically injured as two trucks collide in Sirajganj
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sculpture: Controversy, conspiracy and our progress
Bride among 7 drown in Meghna boat capsize
Huge tailback on Bangabandhu Bridge
Ulemas meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
Bangladesh records 40 deaths in Covid-19 in 24 hrs, 1,877 infected
Bangladesh a land of pious, not fanatics, says PM
Alems won't stage movement over Bangabandhu sculpture: Minister
Azam Chowdhury, Shayan Rahman reelected to lead LOAB
PM Hasina to address nation at 7.30pm
HC cancels gallantry awards of Bangabandhu's four fugitive killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft