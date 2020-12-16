

Bir Shreshtho Mostafa Kamal's birthday today

Shaheed Mostafa Kamal was a Sepoy in Pakistan army prior to the liberation war in 1971. He was born on this day in 1947 at Hajipur village in Daulatikhan upazila in the district. He left Pakistan army and joined the Great War of our liberation in 1971 inspired by Bangabandhu's 7th March historic speech.

On 18 April in 1971, Muhammad Mostafa Kamal was killed in a defensive battle against the Pakistan Army at Daruin village in Brahmanbaria district. He sacrificed his life for his fellow freedom fighters, who were able to escape the battle for his bravery. That is why he was awarded the highest recognition of bravery of Bangladesh Bir Sreshtho.

Discussion and Doa Mahfil will be arranged on the occasion on Wednesday. -BSS





