IBBL holds prayer on Martyred Intellectuals Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) arranged doa (prayer) programme to observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day observed across the country on Monday at Islami Bank Tower, says a press release.

Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the programme.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee conducted the doa.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Md. Saleh Iqbal, AAM Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Md. Mosharraf Hossain and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors, top executives and employees of the bank were present in the programme.

Special doa were offered in 16 zones and 366 branches of IBBL marking the Martyred Intellectuals.


















