Stocks break 4-day rising streak on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined breaking a four-day rising streaks on Tuesday as dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 23.95 points or 0.46 per cent to 5,123 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 7.16 points to 1,806 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 6.97 points to 1,185 at close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE was almost the same and amounted to Tk 9.72 billion which was Tk 9.79 billion in the previous day.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 356 issues traded, 159 ended lower, 125 higher and 72 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 187,418 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 356.99 million shares and mutual fund units.

The DSE market-cap rose to Tk 4,180 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 4,168 billion in the previous day.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with 4.59 million shares worth Tk 731 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Bangladesh National Insurance, Rupali Insurance and Bangladesh Submarine Cable.

CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a 10 per cent gain while Tung Hai Knitting was the worst loser, losing 5.71 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 62 points to 14,723 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 36 points to 8,869 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 125 declined, 98 advanced and 56 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.11 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of nearly Tk 444 million.













