Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:26 PM
Home Business

BGMEA, ARL to increase competitiveness in RMG sector

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has taken an initiative to install "Center of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational safety and health (OSH)" for its member factories in an effort to increase competitiveness in the readymade garment (RMG) industry.
The organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aamra Resources Limited (ARL) in this regard on Monday, said a press release.
BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq and Aamra Resources Limited CEO Sohel Ahmed signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.
The ARL will provide a software facility at the BGMEA center under the MoU.
Dr Rubana expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the ARL for collaborating with the project.


