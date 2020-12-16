

Robi releases new version of iconic song Nongor Tolo Tolo

The iconic song, written by lyricist Noyem Gowhar and originally composed by Samar Das has been recreated under a campaign titled Bijoyer shurey notun experience; initiated by mobile operator, Robi.

The song was released on Monday, December 14, 2020, on Robi's Facebook and YouTube pages. Commenting on the occasion, Robi Managing Director and CEO, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said: "Though we fought the war with bullets and other ammunitions, it was the iconic

patriotic songs beamed out of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra that filled the hearts of our valiant freedom fighters at the battle-field and kept nourishing the nation's zeal for independence.

"Robi has made a small attempt to pay tribute to all those vocal fighters of our glorious war of independence with this new rendition of the famous song- Nongor Tolo Tolo. We hope the nation will enjoy this new experience with the iconic patriotic song."

Music composer and member of the band Chirkutt, Pavel Areen has composed the new version of the famous patriotic song. Hundreds of chosen young musicians and players of musical instruments have performed in the song along with many reputed musicians of the country.

They were selected based on the submission of their musical performance on Robis official Facebook page.

Sharmin Sultana Sumi, the vocalist of Chirkutt, said about the song, "The song Nongor Tolo Tolo is a part of the history of our great liberation war. We are proud to have the opportunity to sing this song again written by eminent lyricist Noyem Gowhar and originally composed by Samar Das. Thanks to Robi for taking such a great initiative. We believe that the song will resonate among the music lovers on Victory Day. "

The Song Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-JPlYKyuPk











