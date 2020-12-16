Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs       Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate      
Home Business

Think tanks differ with numbers of RMG women workers

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Women now constitute only 58.3 per cent of workers in garment industry which earlier engaged some 80 per cent of females in different departments, according to data released by Mapped in Bangladesh (MiB) on Sunday last.
MiB was made operative  in 2018 by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Brac University, to map the export-oriented RMG industry across the country digitally.
However, BGMEA claimed that the female ratio is much higher than the MiB survey. While the finding of the MiB suggests the ratio of male and female to be 41.7 and 58.3 per cent respectively, another recent survey report by the Asian Centre for Development (ACD) found it to be 40.8 and 59.2 per cent, the business leader said.
Laudes Foundation and the Netherlands fund it, while Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) are strategic partners.
As per the survey findings, there 3,223 export-oriented apparel factories engaged in the apparel making process, which now employ over 2.56 million people, of which 1.49 million, or approximately 58.3 per cent are female. According to the MiB data the total factories, 1,171 are located in Dhaka, 1,053 in Gazipur, 614 in Narayanganj and 386 in Chittagong. Among the export-oriented factories, 1,886 are the members of BGMEA and 512 of the BKMEA. On the other hand, 252 factories belong to both BGMEA and BKMEA.
Besides, 574 factories are independent and do not have affiliation with the BGMEA or the BKMEA. These factories subcontract the work orders to others.  
A survey conducted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in 2018 said that out of 3,596 active garment factories in Bangladesh with 3.5 million workers, 60.8 per cent were female and 39.2 per cent were male. In its previous survey in 2015, the workers were 36 per cent male and 64 per cent female.
The decline in the percentage of women working in the RMG sector does not mean that they left. It can also mean more males joining the workforce, said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the CPD.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds prayer on Martyred Intellectuals Day
Stocks break 4-day rising streak on profit taking
BGMEA, ARL to increase competitiveness in RMG sector
Robi releases new version of iconic song Nongor Tolo Tolo
Think tanks differ with numbers of RMG women workers
Google, a2i, and BWDB launch flood forecasting initiative
Forex reserves exceed $42b


Latest News
Country reports 1,632 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in 24hrs
Reception to freedom fighters in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
One in 4 people globally may not get virus vaccines until 2022
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
ADB approves grant to improve Bangladesh’s business competitiveness
4 critically injured as two trucks collide in Sirajganj
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sculpture: Controversy, conspiracy and our progress
Bride among 7 drown in Meghna boat capsize
Huge tailback on Bangabandhu Bridge
Ulemas meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
Bangladesh records 40 deaths in Covid-19 in 24 hrs, 1,877 infected
Bangladesh a land of pious, not fanatics, says PM
Alems won't stage movement over Bangabandhu sculpture: Minister
Azam Chowdhury, Shayan Rahman reelected to lead LOAB
PM Hasina to address nation at 7.30pm
HC cancels gallantry awards of Bangabandhu's four fugitive killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft