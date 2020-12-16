Think tanks differ with numbers of RMG women workers

Women now constitute only 58.3 per cent of workers in garment industry which earlier engaged some 80 per cent of females in different departments, according to data released by Mapped in Bangladesh (MiB) on Sunday last.

MiB was made operative in 2018 by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Brac University, to map the export-oriented RMG industry across the country digitally.

However, BGMEA claimed that the female ratio is much higher than the MiB survey. While the finding of the MiB suggests the ratio of male and female to be 41.7 and 58.3 per cent respectively, another recent survey report by the Asian Centre for Development (ACD) found it to be 40.8 and 59.2 per cent, the business leader said.

Laudes Foundation and the Netherlands fund it, while Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) are strategic partners.

As per the survey findings, there 3,223 export-oriented apparel factories engaged in the apparel making process, which now employ over 2.56 million people, of which 1.49 million, or approximately 58.3 per cent are female. According to the MiB data the total factories, 1,171 are located in Dhaka, 1,053 in Gazipur, 614 in Narayanganj and 386 in Chittagong. Among the export-oriented factories, 1,886 are the members of BGMEA and 512 of the BKMEA. On the other hand, 252 factories belong to both BGMEA and BKMEA.

Besides, 574 factories are independent and do not have affiliation with the BGMEA or the BKMEA. These factories subcontract the work orders to others.

A survey conducted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in 2018 said that out of 3,596 active garment factories in Bangladesh with 3.5 million workers, 60.8 per cent were female and 39.2 per cent were male. In its previous survey in 2015, the workers were 36 per cent male and 64 per cent female.

The decline in the percentage of women working in the RMG sector does not mean that they left. It can also mean more males joining the workforce, said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the CPD.















