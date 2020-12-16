Video
Home Business

Forex reserves exceed $42b

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh exceeded $42 billion on Tuesday mainly due to slow import payments and moderate export earnings since the outbreak of Covid-19.
Besides, steady inward remittance since the outbreak have played a vital role behind the file up of reserve of the country, a Bangladesh Bank senior official told The Daily Observer.
The accumulated reserve of the country has surged by $9 billion since June 2020, breaking the previous record of the reserve of $33 billion.
The inflow of remittance in the country hovering around $2 billion in first five months of the fiscal year 2020-21 after reaching a record $18.21 billion in the fiscal year 2019-2020.
Remittance inflow has played a vital role behind the surge in foreign exchange reserves, said a top central bank official, adding that the government's initiative of issuing a 2 per cent cash incentive against inward remittances had also played a vital role.


