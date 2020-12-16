

Berger Top VAT Payer for the sixth time

Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) President and Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd. (BPBL) Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury received the award on behalf of the reputed company.

The award was handed over by the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on December 10, 2020, says a press release.

"Berger, as a nationwide celebrated company, feels responsible for complying with the VAT regulations of the country. We aim to adhere to our commitment to compliance in the years ahead as well, and encourage all companies of our country to emphasize VAT compliance for the development of the naiton", said Rupali Chowdhury.

The leading paint solution company of Bangladesh was awarded the same accolade previously for five times, for the financial years - 2017-2018, 2016-2017, 2015-2016, 2014-2015 and 2010-2011









