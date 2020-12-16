Video
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020
Euro holds firm as US stimulus hopes weigh on dollar

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Dec 15:  The euro held ground on Tuesday, hovering near a 2-1/2 year peak as investors looked past new restrictions to fight COVID-19 and focused on the likelihood of more US stimulus that would weigh on the dollar.
The single currency has rocketed 4per cent since early November to its highest level since April 2018, in part because of broad-based selling of the US dollar and as investors bet a vast European recovery fund package will lift the regions' economies.
Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt said that new restrictions in Germany to address the spread of COVID-19, rather than weigh on the euro were actually boosting its allure versus the dollar.
"A strict lockdown in Germany and the resulting economic effects are further going to support all those who do not expect inflation to pick up in the euro zone in the foreseeable future. And that is exactly what is supporting the euro," she said.
The euro was last at $1.2135, little changed on the day.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose slightly to 90.802.
On Monday the dollar sunk as low as 90.419, a level unseen since April 2018.
The dollar has been weakened by hopes that US lawmakers can agree $1.4 trillion in spending.
A $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan will be split into two packages, a person briefed on the matter said, raising hopes that at least a large part of the plan that already has bipartisan support will be approved.
Elsewhere, sterling's Monday surge -- triggered by news Britain and the European Union would keep on talking to try and seal a Brexit trade deal -- fizzled and the pound was last down 0.3per cent at $1.3290.    -Reuters


