NBR removes Advance Income Tax on wheat imports

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) removed the Advance Income Tax (AIT) on imports of common wheat in order to correct a decade-long inconsistency in the taxation system of the country following the discovery by importers of a serious misuse of the tax measure in the customs assessment.

According to revenue board officials, to evade the 5 percent AIT applicable to more common wheat, importers label their shipments as durum wheat. These anomalies surfaced after the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) found that wheat was being imported under the 'wrong' Harmonised System Code, a standardised numerical method for classifying traded products.

In the month of October a letter to the NBR, the Customs House Chattogram said the CIID suggested that duty assessments on imported wheat be done by specifying the type of grain through testing at the Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI). Here the customs house sent samples of the imported wheat for testing to the state-run BWMRI.

As the Customs House Chattogram reported in a statement, it was then found that the imported cereal was a common form, not durum wheat, for which there are no AIT charges. It also requested a directive from NBR on whether the imported wheat should be released if the tax is paid.

"The NBR previously allowed importers to have the food grains released based on bank guarantees after the detection," a senior NBR official said, preferring to remain unnamed. The tax authority subsequently agreed, in the midst of company pleas, to abolish the advance income tax on all kinds of wheat. The AIT for grains imported earlier, however was not waived by the NBR.

"There will be no AIT on wheat imported following the notification. We have removed the tax for the benefit of people," the official said. To meet its rising demand for flour-based foods, including biscuits and noodles, Bangladesh depends heavily on imported wheat.

The country imported 64.34 lakh tonnes of wheat in fiscal 2019-20, which was 87 per cent of its annual consumption of 74 lakh tonnes, according to the food ministry and the US Department of Agriculture.























