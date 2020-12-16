Video
ChaowaPawa, iDE BD to promote women-led SMEs

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

iDE Bangladesh Deputy Country Director (DCD) Md. Nurul Amin and ChaowaPawa Chief Executive Officer Md. Forkhan Uddin exchange documents after signing an agreement in Pabna on Monday.

PABNA, Dec 15: ChaowaPawa, a fast-growing e-Commerce platform and International Development Enterprises in Bangladesh (iDE Bangladesh) signed a collaboration agreement.
Signed at the iDE Bangladesh Office, Dhaka, the agreement is aimed at promoting the Women's Economic Empowerment through Strengthening Systems (WEESMS) programme.
iDE Bangladesh Deputy Country Director (DCD) Md. Nurul Amin and ChaowaPawa Chief Executive Officer Md. Forkhan Uddin were present at the agreement signing ceremony.
The WEESMS programme of the iDE Bangladesh's is funded by the Embassy of Sweden, which aims to create market-led opportunities for rural women small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by building business skills, exploring new market channels, creating access to affordable financial products and services.
The programme supports over 500 women-led/owned and women-oriented SMEs primarily in Jute Diversified Products and Home Textiles in Rangpur and Khulna divisions. The objective of this collaboration is to empower rural women entrepreneurs with ChaowaPawa's e-commerce platform to showcase their products to a wider audience, expand their market access, and leverage their business capacity to increase their sales.
Also, ChaowaPawa will have access to the network of rural women entrepreneurs onto their platform and create a pathway to a largely untapped market.  
Under this agreement, ChaowaPawa will initially onboard over 200 Women SMEs from nine Upazila of six districts under Khulna and Rangpur division on its online platform that will allow them to showcase their products nationwide resulting in increased sales.  
ChaowaPawa CEO said: "This collaboration agreement is a milestone for ChaowaPawa towards its vision of an inclusive market for all that will help women economic empowerment and bring about a positive social change in the rural communities".
iDE Bangladesh DCD added: "This collaboration will be a new frontier for WEESMS rural women SMEs who, with the aid of such private-sector partnerships, are gradually adapting to changing market dynamics and moving towards unconventional means of generating sales."
Saroja Thapa, Team Leader, WEESMS, Sayan Muhammad Rafi, Senior Technical Specialist, WEESMS, iDE Bangladesh, Md. Mojibur Rahaman, Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Dilara Amzad, Business Development Advisor and Radowan Islam, Marketing Executive from ChaowaPawa also attended the event.


